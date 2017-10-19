Flagler County fugitive child molester located in Las Vegas

Brittany Kershaw informed local Historic City News crime reporters that on Monday, the Major Violators Unit of the Las Vegas Police Department arrested 38-year-old Bryan Patrick Loveland of Palm Coast on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a 12-year-old child, clearing another outstanding felony fugitive warrant from Flagler County.

Flagler Sheriff’s Detective George Hristakopoulos contacted the Las Vegas Police Department on a tip that Loveland may be in the area going by a false name. The Las Vegas Police Department was staking out the residence within hours of the tip and took Loveland into custody without incident.

“Detective Hristakopoulos did an outstanding job by tracking down this pervert,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We will go after dirtbags, no matter where they are, and bring them back to face justice. A special thank you to the Las Vegas Police Department for assisting us.”

Loveland is being housed at the Clark County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to Flagler County to face the charges.

“The unit in Las Vegas was among the most professional and courteous I have ever dealt with,” Detective Hristakopoulos said. “It’s great to know we have partners nationwide willing to help us track down criminals.”

In April, Loveland was arrested by the US Marshal Florida Regional Task Force in North Carolina and extradited to the Flagler County Detention Facility. He had posted a $150,000.00 bond and then violated the terms of his release by fleeing the state. Once returned to Flagler County, Loveland will be held without bond.

