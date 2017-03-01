Flagler creates Hospitality and Tourism Advisory Board

Flagler College reported to Historic City News this morning that the inaugural meeting of the Hospitality and Tourism Advisory Board was held on Monday, February 27, 2017.
The Board will serve as a link between leaders in the hospitality and tourism community and the Flagler College Sports Management Department in support of their new major; Hospitality and Tourism Management.
“I’m extremely excited about getting this Board off the ground and running,” Program Director Dr. Zachary Cole said. “There has been a groundswell of support from community and local industry leaders.”
Dr. Cole told local reporters that there are currently forty-six students enrolled in the program and that he expects that number to double this fall. Students, he said, will benefit from the new Advisory Board by gaining practical experience and professional mentorship and guidance.
The Advisory Board for the Hospitality and Tourism Management program includes:
Members:
- Angela Brav, Europe CEO of Intercontinental Hotels Group, London
- Dave Chatterton, General Manager, Old Town Trolley
- Vaughn Cochran, Co-Owner, Blackfly, The Restaurant
- Stephen DiMare, Founder and Owner, Hyppo
- Joseph Finnegan, Owner, St. Francis Inn
- Bill Hughes, General Manager, TPC Operations at PGA Tour
- Mike Hyatt, Owner, Collage Restaurant
- Al Luciano, EVP Valor Hospitality Partners
- Michael Lugo, Owner of The Tasting Room
- Lorna MacDonald, Owner at Raintree Restaurant
- David Mariotti, General Manager of One Ocean
- Phil McDaniel, President, The St. Augustine Distillery Company
- Ryan Murphy, Director of Cultural Events, St. Johns County
- Cindy Stavely, Executive Director, Pirate & Treasure Museum
- Kimberly Wilson, General Manager, Casa Monica
Liaisons:
- David Drysdale, Liaison to Board of Trustees and owner Alligator Farm
- Don Fox, Liaison to Business Advisory Board, CEO of Firehouse Subs
- Melissa Van Dyne, Corporate Representative, Kessler Collection
Flagler College representatives to the Advisory Board:
- Dr. Bill Abare, President
- Dr. Beverly Carmichael, Vice President for Institutional Advancement
- Dr. Alan Woolfolk, Vice President for Academic Programs and Dean
- Dr. Zachary Cole, Director of Hospitality and Tourism Management Program
- Janette Allen, Director of Development