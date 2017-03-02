Flagler Estates shooter arrested while victim clings to life

Orange Park Medical Center released 62-year-old David James Freer from the hospital today, but not to continue his recuperation from Sunday night’s fight at home. Instead, St Johns County deputies were there to take Freer into custody and transport him to jail.

Historic City News has learned that detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Freer following an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred Sunday evening in Flagler Estates. Freer, who resides at 10215 Vaughan Avenue, was charged with attempted first degree murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

“The investigation has revealed that the two men were involved in a physical altercation,” a sheriff’s spokesman told local reporters. “Freer left and returned to the scene with a gun.”

Deputies responded to Vaughan Avenue at 11:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a 58-year-old male shooting victim. Emergency medical personnel determined that the victim had sustained a gunshot wound and transported him by air ambulance to Orange Park Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

According to the incident report, Freer fired one shot, striking the victim in the head. The Sheriff’s SWAT team located Freer in a recreational vehicle parked on the property. Freer was initially taken to Flagler Hospital, but later transferred to Orange Park Medical Center for further treatment of his injuries.

Freer is being held in the St Johns County Detention Facility in lieu of $400,000 bail.

