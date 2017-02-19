Flagler Theatre Arts students win regional recognition

Historic City News was informed that fifteen Flagler College Theatre Arts students recently competed in the Irene Ryan acting competition; hosted by the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, February 8th through 11th.

The competition in categories ranging from design and technical theatre to performance, stage management and dramaturgy, was held at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro.

Flagler College students were able to compete regionally alongside the best theatre students from around the South. Theater departments and student artists showcased their work and received outside assessment by Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival respondents.

The Flagler College team received the following recognitions:

The college’s production, “The Maids” written by Jean Genet and translated by Andrew Upton and Benedict Andrews, was selected as one of six in the region to be showcased.

In addition, the Theatre Arts Department received a departmental award.

Associate Professor Paul Denayer and Resident Costume Designer Elaina Wahl-Temple won design awards.

Guest Director Joe Kemper received a directing award.

Student Terrence Christopher Scott was passed from the initial Irene Ryan Acting Competition to the semi-finals on the second day. His acting partner was Kaitlyn Mollohan.

Students Mykala Bazzell, Megan Williams and Rylee Kuberra presented a Devised Theatre piece.

Other students in attendance included Taylor Anderson, Dustin Delgross, Elijah Eyerly, Sarah (Sissy) Hofaker, Emily Gilmer, Corlina Kiernan, Brian Matthews, Amelia Temple, Shelby Walker and Rebecca Woods.

Comments