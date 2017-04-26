Florida Fallen Heroes Foundation speaker at Veterans Council

Michael Rothfeld, Secretary and Patriot Reader Editor for the Veterans Council of St Johns County, reported to Historic City News that this Thursday, April 27th at 7:00 p.m., the regular monthly meeting will be held on the first floor of the St Johns County Health and Human Services Building, located at 200 San Sebastian View in the Muscovy Room.

The special guest speaker for the evening will be Dave Seamans from the Florida Fallen Heroes Foundation. This meeting is open to all so please plan on coming and bring a friend.

According to Rothfeld, the local veterans organization is growing exponentially every month and would like Historic City News readers to help by submitting stories and pictures of their military years.

For more information about the Veterans Council of St Johns County, contact any officer: Chairman – Bill Dudley, Navy League, Vice Chairman – Ray Quinn, U.S. Army, Treasurer – John Mountcastle, U.S. Coast Guard, Secretary – Michael Rothfeld, Newsletter Editor – Michael Rothfeld, Photographer – Michael Isam, U.S. Air Force, Vietnam Veteran, Webmaster – Roy Havekost, U.S. Navy, Web Consultant – A.J. Sartin, U.S.Army

Comments