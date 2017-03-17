Florida highway patrol arrests armed drug trafficker

State Troopers of the Florida Highway Patrol have intercepted and arrested a suspect for numerous felony charges related to drugs and firearm possession. Historic City News was informed that the charges and arrests stem from an investigation following a traffic stop in January.

On January 24th at 1:07 p.m. Joshua Artez Bentley was driving a 2000 Buick LaSabre in Jacksonville when he was stopped for a traffic violation. Bentley fled on foot and was later apprehended by State Troopers with the assistance of a Florida Highway Patrol K-9.

As a result of this investigation, Mr. Bentley now faces charges that include; possession of a firearm, burglary of an unoccupied structure, resisting officer without violence, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of drug equipment.

Evidentiary items recovered and seized at the scene include; one Taurus .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun (loaded), 2.4 ounces of powder cocaine, and 27 grams of crack cocaine. Mr. Bentley was arrested and booked into the Duval County Pre-Trial Detention Facility without further incident.

