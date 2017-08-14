Florida Skim-board Pro/Am Vilano Beach Classic

Historic City News is pleased to report that once again, participants will come from 75 different beaches in the United States and the world to compete for trophies and prizes in the Florida Skim-board Pro/Am.

The Vilano Beach Classic will be held on August 25th, 26th, and finish on Sunday August 27th with awards ceremonies and the traditional cookout. There are 11 amateur divisions with a limit of 150 amateur entries.

There will be a Saturday night party with videos of the competition so far and prior parts of the Crossover Pro/Am held in Tampa and Orlando a few days before.

Entry deadline is midnight, August 22nd.

Download the entry form at rundropslide.com/flproam and fax to (904) 823-9885. Make checks payable to Run Drop Slide and mail to: 1102 Sand Dollar CT, Vilano Beach FL 32084 or call (904) 540-1189.

