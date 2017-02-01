The St. Augustine Historical Society informed local Historic City News reporters that, Thursday evening, they will sponsor a presentation by Charles Tingley about the life of Florida’s first African-American physician, Dr. Alexander Darnes.

The presentation will cover the history of Dr. Darnes; who was taken as a teenager to a U.S. army cavalry post in the West, went through the Civil War as the personal valet of Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith, gained freedom through Emancipation, sued for his right to vote, took a medical degree, stood up for equal rights on public transportation, and served the community as Florida’s first African American physician.

Historic City News readers are invited to attend this presentation, free of charge, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2017 inside the Southeast Branch of the St Johns County Public Library, located at 6670 US-1 South, in St. Augustine.

