Former Commissioner returned to jail

Historic City News learned that in a joint action, city police and sheriff’s deputies have re-arrested 74-year-old Errol D. Jones, the one-time city commissioner and vice-mayor of the City of St Augustine.

This afternoon, the St Augustine Police Department made a misdemeanor arrest charging Jones with a violation of previously established conditions of his release from custody on prior charges.

The St Johns County Sheriff’s Office took the opportunity to serve an arrest warrant against Jones for failure to appear in court on those prior charges, also a first-degree misdemeanor. The bond on the failure to appear charge is set at $1,000.

Bond will not be set on the new violation of release charges until his first appearance hearing before a county court judge in the morning.

