Former Putnam Sheriff Hardy arrested and charged with DUI

Historic City News has learned that on Monday 7/24/2017, former Putnam County Sheriff, 51-year-old Jeffrey Scott Hardy, was arrested and charged with driving, or being in actual physical control of, a vehicle in Ormond Beach while under the influence of alcohol.

According to the arrest report filed with the Clerk of Court, law enforcement responded to a reported disturbance between Hardy and his girlfriend. Deputies made contact with Hardy, interviewed him, and allowed him to leave on foot.

The sheriff’s office says that they later learned Hardy got into a blue Dodge truck and left to search for his girlfriend. Deputies began a search for Hardy and discovered him behind the wheel of the truck, parked on the side of the road.

After performing field sobriety tests, deputies determined that Hardy had been driving under the influence and asked him to take a breathalyzer test. When he refused, he was arrested and charged with DUI, first offense, a criminal misdemeanor traffic offense.

Hardy is scheduled to appear on September 5th before Judge Bryan A. Feigenbaum for a pre-trial hearing in Courtroom 3 of the Courthouse Annex. A criminal arraignment scheduled for September 7th has been cancelled.

Hardy served as Putnam County sheriff for two terms and left office in January 2017.

