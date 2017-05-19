Former sheriff Neil J. Perry to be inducted Saturday

Gretl Plessinger, Public Information Officer for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Tallahassee, reported to Historic City News that the late, former sheriff Neil J Perry, will be inducted tomorrow into the Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame.

Perry died June 20, 2012, before the Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame was created in 2014.

The legislature wanted to recognize and honor law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line for the safety and protection of Florida’s citizens and visitors through their works, service and exemplary accomplishments.

Current and former law enforcement officers from throughout Florida will be honored tomorrow at Florida’s second annual Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Tallahassee.

The 2017 inductees are:

Richard M. Beary, University of Central Florida Chief of Police

William B. Berger, former chief of police for North Miami Beach and Palm Bay Police

Departments, current U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Florida

James T. Moore, former Commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Neil J. Perry, former St. John’s County Sheriff

J.M. “Buddy” Phillips, former Suwannee County Sheriff

FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen will preside over the ceremony being held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. in the Florida Capitol, Webster Hall, Room 212, Knott Building located at 400 South Monroe Street, in Tallahassee.

Comments