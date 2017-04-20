Former students return to campus for Alumni Weekend

Historic City News was informed that approximately 400 Saints will return to their alma mater May 4th – May 7th to reconnect with their Flagler family during the college’s annual Alumni Weekend.

Alumni will reunite with old friends at Markland for a festive party, to enjoy a family campus picnic, a pool party, and to surf the waves of St. Augustine Beach during the Hugh Shaw Memorial Surf Contest.

The four-day long event will promote the third annual “Giving Day” when alumni, donors and friends of the College raise money for the Flagler Fund to help create an exceptional academic experience for other Flagler students in the classroom.

On Friday, May 5th, outstanding alumni will be recognized during the Alumni Awards Luncheon.

The Flagler College Board of Trustees announced that they will match the supporter’s lead gift of $25,000 in honor of retiring President William T. Abare, Jr. All gifts made during Alumni Weekend count toward Giving Day, held on Tuesday, May 9th.

