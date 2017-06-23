Former WFOY personality launches Anti-Tourism campaign

St Augustine veteran radio personality Pete Melfi, well known for his association with WFOY and sister station WAOC, has added a new venture to his resume — the off-color My904News, launched recently, and his latest alternative video programing, The Anti-Tourism Council.

Seems odd for the man who radio station owner Kris Phillips brought in a few years ago as operations manager, and who gained local popularity for his role as host of the “Bargain Hunters Radio Show”, can now be found promoting t-shirts that read “FUCK TOURISTS” and bumper stickers that say “GO HOME TOURISTS”.

Melfi has published one advertisement on his website designed to show the worst of St Augustine and telling tourists to “shoot yourself in the foot” and save our local tourist development taxes (bed taxes) by just staying home, claiming that the experience will be roughly the same. He says the advertisements will run on television and radio stations in New York, Tennessee, and Toronto as soon as he gets donations and sponsors to make it happen.

Prior to returning to WFOY-WAOC and Phillips Broadcasting in 2014, in a larger full-time role, providing technical and on-air support for several shows, Melfi left the local scene to work for “The Capitol Hill Show”, a national conservative radio program, according to published reports at the time.

