Four arrested in Flagler County for curfew violations

Historic City News editor Michael Gold remarked that he never thought he would see it, but in Flagler county four men were arrested yesterday; two by Flagler Beach police and two by sheriff’s deputies, for violations of the posted curfew.

Sheriff Rick Staly and Chief Matt Doughney have had a unified message regarding the countywide curfew in Flagler County during Hurricane Irma – do not look for opportunities to prey on people during this severe weather event.

“The reason for the countywide curfew is for the protection of the community,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly told Historic City News local reporters. “There are downed power lines and a lot of flooding. When it is dark and the areas are unsafe, it is best to stay indoors. These people were not only violating the curfew, but they were up to no good so they took a trip to the Green Roof Inn (county jail).”

Joseph Wayne Lynch 08/17/1980, and Joshua Matthew Hiatt 07/28/1997, were arrested by the Flagler Beach Police Department. Lynch was charged with curfew violation and his bond was set at $250.00. Hiatt was charged with curfew violation and loitering or prowling with a bond of $750.00.

Michael Hugh Griffin 11/02/1984, and Vernon Paul Lahee 11/27/1993, were both arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Griffin faces charges of curfew violation and giving a false name while detained; bond was set at $1,000.00. Lahee was arrested for curfew violation with a bond of $500.00.

The curfew for mainland Flagler County was lifted as of 7:00 a.m. today. A curfew remains in effect for the City of Flagler Beach and the barrier island from 10:00 p.m. tonight until Wednesday morning at 6:00 a.m.

