Four-time convicted felon found with stolen firearm

A firearm, stolen from the vehicle of James Black in Flagler County, was identified by matching serial number and recovered Thursday evening from the home of a co-worker at 7 Universe Ct in Palm Coast. The weapon has been located and returned to its rightful owner after sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at that location.

In a report filed on September 1st, Black said that on August 28, 2017, he and another party were working with 47-year-old Charles Swindell in an empty wooded lot at the intersection of Secretary Trail and Seckel Court. The men were picking palmetto berries.

While at work, Black left his firearm inside his vehicle. As he was driving home that evening, Black noticed his firearm was missing. He reported the stolen firearm to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Several weeks later Black notified the sheriff’s office that he received phone calls and text messages from Swindell stating that Swindell had the firearm in his possession and would sell it back to Black for $250.00.

Responding to the additional information from the victim, investigators obtained and executed a search warrant; locating the firearm in Swindell’s home. Swindell was taken into custody and charged with burglary of a conveyance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of an injunction, and dealing in stolen property. Bond on the four new charges totaled $12,500.

“I’m glad we were able to take a gun from the hands of a four-time convicted felon,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Hopefully he’s in for a long stay at the Green Roof Inn and state prison.”

Because of his prior criminal record, Swindell is eligible for “career criminal” prosecution with enhanced penalties up to life in prison.

