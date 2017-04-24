Fourth annual Gatsby Carnival comes to Lightner Museum

Volkswagen of St. Augustine owners, Joe & Sway DiFeo, reported to Historic City News that they are hosting their fourth annual “A Gatsby Carnival” at the Lightner Museum on Saturday, April 29, from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Participants will be transported back to the 1920’s, a magical time when the Lightner Museum will come to life. Guests are encouraged to get dressed in their finest 1920’s attire. Two authentic, 1920s classic cars will be at the main entrance.

“From vintage décor to performance entertainment, you are invited to join the festivities, and cavort without restraint on this unforgettable evening.” Sway DiFeo told Historic City News today. “It’s all about the show this year at Gatsby, and it’s bigger and better than ever. So come and experience Lightner Museum like never before.”

A portion of the museum will be open with local thespians performing around you while you stroll through the various exhibits. Guests are encouraged to get dressed in their finest 1920’s attire. A moonshine bar and craft cocktails will be served to accentuate the theme. There will be a spread of heavy hors d’oeuvres and a welcome cocktail that will be included with entry.

The DiFeos are passionate about supporting local non-profits and are artists and musicians themselves. Over the last three years, the event has raised over $25,000 to benefit local charities. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the St Johns Cultural Council.

Since opening their doors in December 2013, they have been able to contribute over $100,000 to local charities and continue to allocate an annual budget for community support and sponsorships. Tickets are currently on sale for $55 per person or $100 per couple, and can be purchased at Volkswagen of St. Augustine or by visiting GatsbyForCharity.com.

