Free Funding Your Business workshop July 17th

St. Johns County Director of Communications Michael Ryan, has invited all Historic City News readers to attend a free SCORE workshop aimed at helping small business owners find sources of commercial funding.

The workshop will provide local businesses an opportunity to discuss financing, loan sources, and loan qualifications, and build a mentoring relationship with business experts.

“As a partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, SCORE is a nationwide volunteer, non-profit organization that pairs retired executives with local small business owners,” Ryan told local reporters. “SCORE is dedicated to entrepreneur education and the formation, growth, and success of small businesses.”

Funding Your Business: A SCORE Workshop will be held at the Main Library, 1960 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St Augustine on Monday, July 17th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

The workshop is free; however, registration is required. For more information, or to register, please call the Main Library at 904.827.6940 or visit www.sjcpls.org.

