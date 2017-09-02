Free Labor Day weekend beach shuttle service

St. Johns County is offering a free shuttle service to Historic City News readers at Mickler’s Beachfront Park and the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier today, Saturday September 2nd, through Monday September 4th, for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The Mickler’s Beachfront Park shuttle will transport beach visitors between Cornerstone Park, 1046 A1A North, and Mickler’s Beachfront Park, which provides direct access to the beach. The Mickler’s shuttle will run every 20 minutes beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the final shuttle departing at 4:00 p.m.

The Pier shuttle will transport beach visitors between St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South, and the Pier parking lot, which provides direct access to Pier amenities and the beach. The Pier shuttle will run every 20 minutes beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the final shuttle departing at 5:00 p.m.

Service updates will be provided via the St. Johns County Beaches mobile app (available for Apple and Android devices), Twitter feed, and Facebook page. St. Johns County and the Tourist Development Council provide the Reach the Beach shuttles to give St. Johns County residents and visitors a more safe and convenient beach experience.

For additional information, please visit www.sjcfl.us/Beaches or call 904.209.0331.

