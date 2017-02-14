Free screening of Nicolas Philibert’s “Every Little Thing”

Artist, writer and film curator Carolyn Lazard and Crisp-Ellert Art Museum artist-in-residence Staci Bu Shea will host a screening of Nicolas Philibert’s “Every Little Thing” (1996) on Wednesday, February 22nd at 7:00 p.m., and Historic City News readers are invited to attend free of charge.

The event will take place in Kenan Hall, Room 300, at Flagler College, followed by a discussion with Lazard via Skype.

Philibert’s film takes place during the summer of 1995. Residents and staff at the La Borde psychiatric clinic in Loire Valley organize to perform a Polish operetta. The film is performed in French with English subtitles.

Carolyn Lazard works in media and performance. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Bard College and lives in Philadelphia. Her work engages collective practice to address the ethics of wellness, dependency and labor. Lazard has published writing in the Brooklyn Rail and Mousse magazine. She is a founding member of the art collective Canaries (women and femme artists living with chronic illness) and the Harriet Tubman Collective, “a collective of Black Deaf and Black Disabled organizers.”

Bu Shea has organized a film program as part of the CEAM residency titled “The shape of my kin networks looks more like a trellis or an esplanade than a tree”. The CEAM Artist Residency is supported by a grant from the Dr. JoAnn Crisp-Ellert Fund at The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida.

Kenan 300, where the movie will be screened, is on the third floor of Kenan Hall, 74 King Street. It is wheelchair accessible via the elevator. This space is not scent-free, but we do ask that attendees come fragrance-free. There is a single stall restroom available on the third floor, that is wheelchair accessible as well.

The program consists of three screenings across February, March and April, and includes special invited guests to speak about each film. Future screenings and invited guests will be announced soon.

