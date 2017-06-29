Free shuttle to Mickler’s Park and St Augustine Beach Pier

Michael Ryan, Director of Communications for St Johns County, informed local Historic City News reporters that a free “Reach the Beach” shuttle will be offered during selected Summer Holiday Weekends.

St Johns County is offering a free shuttle service to Mickler’s Beachfront Park and the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on the following weekends this summer:

• Independence Day: July 1 – 4

• Labor Day: September 2 – 4

The Mickler’s Beachfront Park shuttle will transport beach visitors between Cornerstone Park, 1046 A1A North, and Mickler’s Beachfront Park, which provides direct access to the beach. The Pier shuttle will transport beach visitors between St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South, and the Pier parking lot, which provides direct access to Pier amenities and the beach.

The shuttles will run every 20 minutes with the final shuttles departing at 4:00 p.m.

Service updates will be provided via the St. Johns County Beaches mobile app (available for Apple and Android devices), Twitter feed, and Facebook page.

St. Johns County and the Tourist Development Council provide the Reach the Beach shuttles to give St. Johns County residents and visitors a more safe and convenient beach experience. For additional information, please visit www.sjcfl.us/Beaches or call 904.209.0331.

Share Historic City News article

Comments