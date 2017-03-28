Free St Johns County Easter Egg hunts

Wil Smith invited all Historic City News readers to bring their young family members, eight-years-old and younger, to one of multiple St Johns County park locations either Thursday, April 13th or Saturday, April 15th for an old fashioned Easter Egg hunt.

The free events are scheduled at the following local parks:

Thursday, April 13 at 11:00 a.m.

Veterans Park, 1332 Veterans Parkway, St. Johns

Palencia Park, 405 Palencia Village Dr., St. Augustine

Saturday, April 15 at 11:00 a.m.

Treaty Park, 1595 Wildwood Dr., St. Augustine

Al Wilke Park, 6140 Main St., Hastings

Parks and Recreation will provide the decorated eggs and treats; they are asking that you bring a basket for collection.

The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures at 10:30 a.m. and again after each Easter Egg Hunt.

Parents are invited to bring their own cameras for photographs.

Comments