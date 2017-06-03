Friends of A1A launch safety awareness campaign

The Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway is pleased to announce the launch of their safety awareness campaign for the A1A Scenic Byway in partnership with Visit Florida.

A tri-fold brochure was launched in conjunction with National Bike Month 2017 to help increase awareness of the many cyclists traveling along the A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway with brochure distribution to area businesses, hotels and restaurants and through public workshop presentations.

“Travelers are heading to the area for summer vacation and we are hopeful that we may help increase their awareness of cycling, pedestrian, motor vehicle and waterway safety so they may enjoy their stay,” Bill McClure told Historic City News last week.

McClure, who is president of the Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway, told local reporters that the brochure’s many tips will help keep everybody safe so they can enjoy the coastal byway environment and have fun along A1A.

“I think this ties into the mission of A1A because we’re here to protect, promote, preserve and enhance the beauty of A1A — and safety is certainly part of our mission,” McClure explained. “We want to make sure people are gravitating toward safe, clean and natural environments along A1A.”

The non-profit community organization and its volunteers also try to help educate residents to be safe since they frequently use the multi-purpose paths and bike lanes all year long.

“Safety Tips for Safe Stays Along A1A”, was funded through a marketing education grant awarded to the Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway during the 2016-17 grant cycle by Visit Florida.

