Friends of Scenic A1A welcomes new board

Historic City News was informed by Media Relations contact, Danielle Anderson, that the Friends of A1A Scenic and Historic Coastal Byway have elected their 2017-19 Board of Directors and officers overseeing the 72-mile national scenic byway through St Johns and Flagler counties.

Leading the efforts as the President of Scenic A1A on behalf of St. Johns County, is Bill McClure, former St. Johns County Commissioner and current CEO of the U.S. Bamboo Coalition. McClure’s dedicated involvement in issues on the local and national level keep the priorities of community in the line of sight for policy makers.

“I am very proud to be serving as President of the Board of Directors,” McClure told local Historic City News reporters. “Having been an active member since 2012, and having a residence on A1A, I recognize the importance of the Coastal Byway on the environment, economic development, and critical infrastructure. Without a group like Friends of Scenic A1A, our 72 miles of beauty might not exist.”

Vice President of the organization is retired business executive Marge Rooyakkers. Heavily involved in organizations such as the Flagler Audubon Society and currently serving as President of the Hammock Community Association, Rooyakkers brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise from Flagler County to the Friends of Scenic A1A, of which she has been a part of for twelve years.

Taking the helm as Treasurer of the Friends of Scenic A1A is banking executive Lisa McGowan. Currently Vice President of VyStar Credit Union in St. Augustine Beach, FL, McGowan is a regular speaker at the University of North Florida’s Coggin School of Business. New to Scenic A1A, she has embraced her role within the organization with enthusiasm.

The Friends of A1A Scenic and Historic Coastal Byway is a non-profit organization that protects, preserves and enhances resources along the A1A National Scenic Byway. This citizen’s advocacy group partners with municipalities, governmental agencies and other civic groups to maintain and improve resources along the corridor.

Designated in 2002, the Byway is rich in history, nature, archeology, culture, scenery and recreation. The Friends of A1A’s efforts benefit residents and travelers alike by maintaining the identified intrinsic resources while allowing economic development.

