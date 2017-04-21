Frontier Airlines begins seasonal nonstop service to Philadelphia

Frontier Airlines informed local Historic City News reporters that they have resumed low-fare service at Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St Augustine with the seasonal return of nonstop jet service to Philadelphia International Airport.

Flights between Northeast Florida Regional Airport and Philadelphia will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through the 2017 Summer season. To purchase tickets, visit FlyFrontier.com, where the best travel value for Frontier flights is guaranteed.

“We are excited to once again welcome Frontier back to the Northeast Florida Regional Airport for the spring and summer seasons,” said Edward Wuellner, Executive Director, Northeast Florida Regional Airport. “Frontier continues to provide an ideal match for our airport, by offering St. Augustine locals low fare service to Philadelphia as well as convenient access to the region during the spring and summer months.”

St. Augustine, the nation’s oldest city, is conveniently located near Jacksonville and Daytona Beach. St. Augustine boasts a year-round mild climate, perfect for exploring the area’s rich history or enjoying the coast.

Richard Oliver, Frontier spokesman, told Historic City News, “St. Augustine and surrounding areas have supported us and our Low Fares Done Right service since we first launched service, and it’s that support that has allowed us to re-introduce this seasonal service to our network today.”

Frontier Airlines is committed to offering "Low Fares Done Right" to more than 60 destinations in the United States, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Mexico on nearly 300 daily flights. Headquartered in Denver, Frontier's hard-working aviation professionals pride themselves in delivering the company's signature Rocky Mountain hospitality to customers.

