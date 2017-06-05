Fugitive driving stolen car captured at St Augustine Beach

Last night at about 8:10 p.m., Historic City News learned that St Augustine Beach Police captured a fugitive from North Carolina when he returned to take possession of a reportedly stolen car that was parked in the 10th Street parking lot, just East of A1A Beach Boulevard.

Officer Tyler Thompson spotted an unoccupied 2007 Chrysler Sebring and checked the tag through the Florida Crime Information Center. According to the incident report, the vehicle had been reported stolen in Marion County.

Thompson called for backup and responding officers established surveillance on the stolen vehicle. Soon after, 25-year-old Robert Wade Hardister, whose address was reported as 5000 SE Federal Highway Apt 204 in Stuart, FL approached the vehicle, opened the door with a set of keys, and sat behind the steering wheel. He was quickly apprehended without incident.

Hardister told officers that he was a drug dealer. He said that he “fronted” methamphetamine to a customer in exchange for the Sebring. Hardister also said he had a lot of experience in “boosting” cars.

A check of available records revealed the outstanding arrest warrant from North Carolina. Thompson arrested Hardister for theft of a motor vehicle and the North Carolina violation of parole warrant.

Hardister remains in custody without bond in the St Johns County Detention Facility.

Share Historic City News article

Comments