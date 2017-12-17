Fugitives from St Johns County captured in Palm Coast

Media Relations Officer Brittany Kershaw reported to Historic City News Saturday that two fugitives from St Johns County were apprehended Friday at a residence located in Palm Coast. Both were booked into the Flagler County Detention Facility and then returned to St Augustine.

First, 31-year-old William Tobias-Elliott Tinsley of 11 Rainstone Ln had two active warrants; one for sale of oxycodone and the other for trafficking in a controlled substance. Additionally, he was charged with possession of methadone at the time of his arrest. His total bond is set at $160,000.00.

Also recovered was 21-year-old Jocelyn McLaughlin of 11 Rainstone Ln who had an active warrant for child neglect. Her bond was set at $5,000.00.

“These two thought Flagler County would be a good place to hide out, but they were wrong,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Opiates are a plague to our country and we will continue to hunt down those who peddle this poison in our community.”

At the time of the arrests, Tinsley was in possession of a pill bottle containing 63-prescribed round blue tablets marked M-30 (Oxycodone 30mg). The bottle also contained 11-unprescribed rectangular white tablets marked M-5771 (Methadone 10mg).

