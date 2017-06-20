Fullerwood neighborhood will have overnight water outages

The St. Augustine Public Works Department has notified Historic City News’ residents and businesses in the Fullerwood neighborhood of an overnight water outage scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 from 10:00 p.m. to approximately 6:00 a.m., on June 21st.

This outage is necessary for replacement of water main pipes in the Fullerwood neighborhood and immediate surrounding area as part of the Fullerwood Water Main Improvements project.

• Fairbanks St. (east and west of U.S. 1)

• Louise St. (west of U.S. 1)

• Vedder St. (east and west of U.S. 1)

• McMillan St. (east and west of U.S. 1)

• San Marco Ave. (Ct. Edna to SR-16)

• Ct. Edna

• Ct. Theophelia

• Ct. Louise

• Colony St.

• Hildreth Dr. (San Marco Ave. to Douglas Ave.)

Once water service is restored, a precautionary boil water notice will be in effect for water being consumed or taken internally until lab tests show the water is safe to drink.

Those affected will be notified of the retraction by door tag or in person by Public Works personnel and the notice will be posted at www.Facebook.com/CityStAug. A retraction notice is typically issued after a minimum of two days.

Should there be a weather delay, then Wednesday night, June 21st, or Thursday night, June 22nd, have been selected as alternate dates.

Comments