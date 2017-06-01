Funds remain to repair home damage from Hurricane Matthew

North Shores Improvement Association president Tisa Chamberlain reported to Historic City News today that additional funding is available to qualified homeowners for uninsured repairs of damage that occurred during Hurricane Matthew.
Bill Lazar, spokesman for the St Johns Housing Partnership explained that this particular program is income and household size based.
This chart reflects examples of income in households of one, two, three, or four persons for funding under each of the available repair programs. For assistance in calculating the amount of any award you may qualify for or for families larger than four persons, contact Bill Lazar by e-mail blazar@sjhp.org
|PROGRAM
|1 PERSON
|2 PERSON
|3PERSON
|4 PERSON
|VERY LOW INCOME
|20700
|23650
|26600
|29550
|65% LIMITS
|27900
|31900
|35900
|39850
|LOW INCOME
|33150
|37850
|42600
|47300
|TRANSITION
|46410
|52990
|59640
|66220
|115% LIMITS
|47600
|54400
|61200
|68000