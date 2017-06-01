Funds remain to repair home damage from Hurricane Matthew

North Shores Improvement Association president Tisa Chamberlain reported to Historic City News today that additional funding is available to qualified homeowners for uninsured repairs of damage that occurred during Hurricane Matthew.

Bill Lazar, spokesman for the St Johns Housing Partnership explained that this particular program is income and household size based.

This chart reflects examples of income in households of one, two, three, or four persons for funding under each of the available repair programs. For assistance in calculating the amount of any award you may qualify for or for families larger than four persons, contact Bill Lazar by e-mail blazar@sjhp.org

PROGRAM 1 PERSON 2 PERSON 3PERSON 4 PERSON VERY LOW INCOME 20700 23650 26600 29550 65% LIMITS 27900 31900 35900 39850 LOW INCOME 33150 37850 42600 47300 TRANSITION 46410 52990 59640 66220 115% LIMITS 47600 54400 61200 68000

