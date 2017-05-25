Galimore Community Pool opens Friday

St Augustine families will celebrate the office start of summer Friday with the reopening of the community pool at the Willie Galimore Community Center located at 399 Riberia Street in Lincolnville.

The 2017 swimming season begins at noon on Friday, May 26th through October 1st. The pool is operated by the city under agreement with St. Augustine Family YMCA. On its first day this season, the pool will be open until 4:00 p.m.

The published schedule, available on the City of St Augustine website, includes hours for family and lap swimming every day of the week with consideration given to certain YMCA programming, including swimming lessons and swim camp.

The daily rate is $2.00 for adults and $1.00 for children under 13 and seniors over 59. Summer passes are also available at $39.00 for adults and $24.00 for children and seniors. Credit cards, debit cards, and bills larger than $20 will not be accepted, but checks payable to The City of St. Augustine will be accepted. Passes can be purchased at the pool starting Memorial Day weekend.

Galimore Community Pool Schedule

May 27 – August 4

Family swim

Monday – Thursday: 9:00am-6:00pm

Friday: 9:00am-2:00pm

Saturday: 12:00pm-6:00pm

Sunday: 1:00pm-4:30pm

Lap swim

Monday and Wednesday: 6:00am-6:00pm

Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00am-6:00pm

Friday: 6:00am-2:00pm

Saturday: 12:00pm-6:00pm

Sunday: 1:00pm-4:30pm

August 5 – October 1

Family swim

Monday – Friday: 6:00am-10:00am

Saturday: 12:00pm-6:00pm

Sunday: 1:00pm-4:30pm

Lap swim

Monday – Friday: 6:00am-10:00am

Saturday: 12:00pm-6:00pm

Sunday: 1:00pm-4:30pm

Share Historic City News article

Comments