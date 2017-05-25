Galimore Community Pool opens Friday

St Augustine families will celebrate the office start of summer Friday with the reopening of the community pool at the Willie Galimore Community Center located at 399 Riberia Street in Lincolnville.
The 2017 swimming season begins at noon on Friday, May 26th through October 1st. The pool is operated by the city under agreement with St. Augustine Family YMCA. On its first day this season, the pool will be open until 4:00 p.m.
The published schedule, available on the City of St Augustine website, includes hours for family and lap swimming every day of the week with consideration given to certain YMCA programming, including swimming lessons and swim camp.
The daily rate is $2.00 for adults and $1.00 for children under 13 and seniors over 59. Summer passes are also available at $39.00 for adults and $24.00 for children and seniors. Credit cards, debit cards, and bills larger than $20 will not be accepted, but checks payable to The City of St. Augustine will be accepted. Passes can be purchased at the pool starting Memorial Day weekend.
Galimore Community Pool Schedule
May 27 – August 4
Family swim
Monday – Thursday: 9:00am-6:00pm
Friday: 9:00am-2:00pm
Saturday: 12:00pm-6:00pm
Sunday: 1:00pm-4:30pm
Lap swim
Monday and Wednesday: 6:00am-6:00pm
Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00am-6:00pm
Friday: 6:00am-2:00pm
Saturday: 12:00pm-6:00pm
Sunday: 1:00pm-4:30pm
August 5 – October 1
Family swim
Monday – Friday: 6:00am-10:00am
Saturday: 12:00pm-6:00pm
Sunday: 1:00pm-4:30pm
Lap swim
Monday – Friday: 6:00am-10:00am
Saturday: 12:00pm-6:00pm
Sunday: 1:00pm-4:30pm