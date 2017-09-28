Geiger law license suspended – probation terminated

Attorney John Richard Geiger of Saint Augustine, has been suspended by The Florida Bar for one year, effective immediately, following a June 23rd court order (Case No. SC17-619). Since November 2015, this makes the third suspension for the attorney who was first admitted to practice law in 1994.

Suspension means an attorney lost his or her license to practice law for a period of time. The attorney typically returns to practicing law when the suspension expires.

“A Bar audit found that Geiger was not in substantial compliance with rules governing his client trust account,” a Bar spokesperson told Historic City News. “At times during the audit period, Geiger improperly commingled his trust funds with personal funds.”

He was placed on probation for two years and suspended for 45 days, effective 30 days from a November 5, 2015 court order (Case No. SC15-1886). The suspension, with conditions, was issued in 2015 and updated on January 24, 2016; another suspension was issued in 2016 and updated on December 18, 2016.

Geiger was required to notify clients, opposing counsel and tribunals of his suspension, and provide the Bar a sworn affidavit within 30 days listing the names and addresses of all persons and entities that were furnished a copy of his suspension order.

Geiger was found in contempt of court for failing to comply with the terms of his November 16, 2016, suspension order. The previously imposed probation is terminated.

As an official arm of the Florida Supreme Court, The Florida Bar and its Department of Lawyer Regulation are charged with administering a statewide disciplinary system to enforce Supreme Court rules of professional conduct for the 102,000-plus lawyers admitted to practice law in Florida. Key discipline case files that are public record are posted to attorneys’ individual online Florida Bar profiles.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments