Generator stolen from Comcast job site

Historic City News has learned that St Augustine police officers are investigating the theft of a Honda electrical generator from a job site located on Sanford Street in Lincolnville.

Comcast reported that a Model EU2000i generator was secured to a telephone pole using a chain and pad lock. When it came time to leave the site, an employee filled the generator with gasoline and checked the lock.

Five-hours later, the employee received a call from Comcast stating that there was a cable television service outage in the area. Upon his arrival back at the job site, he found the generator missing.

The Serial Number of the generator is EACT-175283, which has been entered into the state and national crime information center databases.

The St Augustine Police Department is asking the public for their assistance in locating this generator and the person who stole it. If you have any information that can help lead to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible, you can remain anonymous and earn a reward up to $1,000 by calling Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS.

