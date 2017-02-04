Gober arrested – surrenders himself at Putnam Jail

Assistant State Attorney Spencer S. Hathaway, Public Information Officer for the Office of State Attorney of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, confirmed today that Robert Gober, III, formerly a St Johns County Sheriff’s Sergeant, surrendered himself to arrest at the Putnam County jail.

As of January 7th, Historic City News records show that Gober had completed 25-years-service to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office. He earned a salary of $73,344.96 per year plus benefits.

Gober, who turns 45-years-old next month, was formally charged late yesterday afternoon, Thursday February 2, 2017. The charges, committing an organized scheme to defraud from the Police Athletic League where Gober served as Executive Director, if convicted, constitute a third-degree felony.

On the order of Judge Howard Maltz, Gober was released from custody, on his own recognizance, until further order of the court.

Comments