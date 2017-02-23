Grand Marshals announced for Easter Parade

Dave Chatterton reported to Historic City News that Old Town Trolley Tours and the St. Augustine Easter Week Festival have selected two grand marshals for this year’s parade.

NFL place kickers Cairo Santos, of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Caleb Sturgis, of the Philadelphia Eagles, have announced that they will be share the role of Grand Marshal during the St. Augustine Easter parade; scheduled for Sunday, April 16th, at 3:00 p.m.

“The St. Augustine Easter Parade began in 1956 and is the nation’s second oldest Easter Parade,” Chatterton told local reporters. “Both Santos and Sturgis will remain at the Visitor’s Information Center after the parade to sign autographs.”

Not only are the grand marshals both place kickers for the NFL, but they also both attended high school here in St. Augustine. Cairo graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy and Caleb graduated from St. Augustine High School.

This family friendly parade, always held on Easter Sunday, is known as the Parada de los Caballos y Coches, Parade of Horses and Carriages, and features St. Augustine’s Royal Family, the Easter Bunny, clowns, drill teams, pirates, floats and marching bands.

Chatterton said that information is available for businesses and organizations who are interested in entering a float or registering to participate in the festivities. Contact the St. Augustine Easter Week Festival by calling 904-829-3800 or visit their website at oldestcityeaster.org

