Grant surrenders himself to Clay County deputies

The hunt is over for 34-year-old Keith Kelvin Grant of Orange Park; sought since last week for trespassing on school property following two suspicious incidents at Creekside High School in St Johns County.

St Johns County deputies say that shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Monday March 6th, Grant drove into the student parking lot at the school and stopped to talk to a female student. Grant asked the student for directions to a nearby park and asked her to show him where the park was. The girl reportedly told Grant it was okay for him to follow her in his car. The student asked a friend to follow them both. Once at the park, Grant allegedly asked the girl if there was a “quieter place” they could go, which caused her concern. The girl drove away and reported the incident.

Another incident occurred at 6:00 p.m. that day when Grant approached another female student in the parking lot and asked if she or any of her friends would like to go to a party. The student told Grant that she was only 17-years-old. Grant reportedly told the girl that he was 21. Grant attempted to get the students phone number. Although she refused, she asked for his. The student left the area. The following day, she reported the incident to school officials and the School Resource Deputy.

The investigation revealed that Grant had no legitimate reason to be on school property. A warrant was issued last Thursday for Grant’s arrest on two counts of trespassing on school grounds. Grant turned himself in at the Clay County Jail early Wednesday afternoon.

