Guest Column: Watch St Augustine from your car

Eris Ash

St Augustine, FL

Why pay to go to the movies when you can watch St Augustine from your car?

No need to hurry it won’t get you anywhere.

You don’t have to put on your make up at home any more, you can do it in your car while you sit through three green lights.

And, you’ll even have time to paint your nails.

It is so funny to see a 4×4 trying to get in a VW parking place on San Marco with traffic parked on both sides of the road.

Just stop and think, why go to the movies?

Just get in your car and drive around if you are bored.

But, pack a lunch — it will take you that long.

I could keep going, but I have to get dressed and leave the house before sun up.

