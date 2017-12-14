Guest: Want to help save 1 billion gallons of water?

Skip a week of lawn irrigation this winter

Ann B. Shortelle, Ph.D.

Executive Director

St. Johns River Water Management District

Special to Historic City News

When it comes to water, the past 12 months demonstrated that although Florida generally receives ample rainfall, it tends to arrive in large gulps. Effects from this spring’s drought conditions followed by Hurricane Irma’s statewide saturation have shown that, as stewards of Florida’s water, we all must maintain an emphasis on both water conservation and water storage, even when the landscape seems saturated with water.

In the face of drought and abundance, the St. Johns River Water Management District works to strike a balance between the needs of people and the needs of the environment. During the rainy season, our local and regional flood protection projects help to mitigate flooding. As the weather cools and rain subsides, we are reminded of the need to conserve water.

With public water supply the largest category of water use, and irrigation accounting for a large part of residential water use, year-round watering restrictions help ensure efficient use of water. Current watering restrictions specify that watering should only occur one day a week before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.

This year, during the cooler months of December through February, the district is asking everyone to skip every other week of watering their lawns. If everyone in our 18-county region participated this season, it could save more than one billion gallons of water across north and east-central Florida.

Water conservation is a beneficial habit that each of us can practice, and it saves dollars too. So, I encourage everyone to skip a week! Be part of a sustainable water future for all Floridians by conserving water, as saving water is the simplest and least expensive way to protect our water resources and supplies. Individually and collectively, we can make a difference. To learn more, visit sjrwmd.com/SkipAWeek.

