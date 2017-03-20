Happy Birthday to Historic City News

Saturday was a special day for Historic City News, we celebrated 17 years since registering the historiccity.com domain name and publishing our very first e-mail edition.

A lot has changed since March 18, 2000. As we upgraded technology and capacity, we grew. With contributions from citizen journalists, students of journalism and local interns, we grew content. Before too long, a periodic e-mailed newsletter was no longer feasible.

By 2008, it was time to make a long-term commitment. Kicking off with only 5,000 subscribers accumulated over the first 8 years, Historic City News developed our first interactive website and began to grow a two-way discussion with our readers unrivaled by any other source in the local market.

As of our birthday this year we celebrate 21,482 opt-in e-mail subscribers and publish an active facebook page, upload our articles to LinkedIn, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, Pinterest and Flickr. Combined e-mail, social media and native website interaction, delivers tens of thousands of high-quality daily clicks to our advertisers and sponsors.

A citizen-supported free press is the cornerstone of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. We take our role as members of the fourth estate quite seriously. Historic City News, our publisher and editor, are looking forward to the next 17-year engagement with our wonderful audience.

