Hastings showdown may come Monday

Historic City News reporters were informed that this Monday, June 5, 2017, the Town of Hastings and St. Johns County Commission will hold a Joint Workshop to receive public input regarding the possible dissolution of the Town of Hastings as a Municipality.

The meeting will be held at 6195 S Main Street in Hastings (32145) beginning at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In attendance will be Mayor Tom Ward, Commissioners French, Lewis-Felder, Bradley and Felder, as well as members of the St Johns County Commission and staff members.

Ms. Shelby E. Jack, Town Manager, CMC of the Town of Hastings, cautioned her commissioners that “negativity breeds negativity, but, positive thinking brings about positive results.”

Some residents of Hastings, whose cost of government is fully borne by property owners and other local taxpayers, have been saying that they are double taxed — they pay the same property taxes (ad valorem) that other St Johns County residents pay, plus they pay their prorated share of costs to run the town, which includes a town manager, town attorney, and other costs.

