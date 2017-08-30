HAWKE Wildlife Rescue 20th Annual Benefit Dinner

The 20th Annual DINNER FOR THE BIRDS to benefit HAWKE Wildlife Rescue, Rehabilitation, Release & Education will be held Sunday, September 10, 2017 in the private upper dining room at the renowned, award-winning Raintree Restaurant, 102 San Marco Avenue, St. Augustine, FL 32086 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $80.00 per person or $150.00 per couple for HAWKE members and $85.00 individual and $160.00 per couple for non-members, and include a delicious dinner, dessert, tea or coffee and tip. Donations are tax-deductible.

Menu planned for the DINNER FOR THE BIRDS includes lobster bisque, organic greens, goat cheese, pancetta crackling with red onion vinaigrette, petite pork shank osso bucco on cauliflower mash with seasonal vegetables, Bourbon Street bread pudding, vanilla ice cream, iced tea or coffee. Vegetarians please call in advance for accommodation. Alcoholic beverage cash bar will be available.

This fundraiser is made possible through the generous support of the Raintree Restaurant, owner Lorna MacDonald & family and her staff.

HAWKE, a Florida non-profit organization, was founded in 1987. Melanie Stage has been rescuing wildlife and assisting residents with wildlife emergencies free of charge for the past thirty years. The all-volunteer wildlife rescue/sanctuary exists solely through donations, memberships, sponsorships and receives no state or federal funding. The annual DINNER FOR THE BIRDS fundraiser is a crucial source of funding to continue saving hundreds of wild animals and birds for another year, according to Stage.

Guests unable to climb stairs will be seated downstairs. The Birds of Prey wildlife presentation will be brought to the first floor for those attendees. Volunteers, donations, sponsors and memberships are always needed and gratefully accepted. HAWKE memberships cost $25 single or $35 per couple. Ticket sales are limited to 55 guests. Purchase tickets via www.hawkewildlife.org, by check mailed to HAWKE, P.O. Box 188, Elkton, FL 32033 or by calling 904/692-1777 directly for tickets and more information.

