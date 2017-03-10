Health Warning issued for Vilano Beach

A swim advisory has been issued for Vilano Beach based on the criteria for fecal indicator bacteria. The beach water samples are analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci) that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals and which may indicate increased risk of human disease, infections, or rashes.

The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution which may come from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.

This advisory is to notify the public of an increased health risk based on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPAs) science-based criteria for enterococci:

Enterococci Colony Forming Units (CFU) per 100 milliliters of marine water at Vilano Beach measured 200 CFU/100mL. Greater than 70 CFU/100mL of marine water is considered POOR.

This test results should be considered a potential health risk; public bathing and swimming is not recommended.

The St Johns County Health Department has been conducting saltwater beach water quality monitoring for six (6) beaches on a seasonal bi-weekly basis from March through October as part of the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program. If you should have any questions, please contact the Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County at (904) 209-3250 or visit the Department of Health’s Internet Beach Water Quality website at http://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/

