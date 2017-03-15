Helicopter pilot spots human remains in pond

Historic City News was notified that the District 23 Medical Examiner will perform a postmortem examination Wednesday on badly decomposed human remains found in a pond off CR-210 near I-95 Tuesday night.

According to St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chuck Mulligan, the body was discovered by a helicopter pilot flying overhead. The discovery led to hours of work retrieving the body from the water.

Due to the state of decomposition, Mulligan cannot confirm if they have recovered the remains of a man or woman; or, how long the body had been in the pond.

Once the cause and manner of death have been determined and the identity of the victim is known, Historic City News will be updated with that information.

