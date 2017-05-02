Help law enforcement identify and locate hotel robber

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office informed local media that they are investigating a robbery reported Saturday night at the Holiday Inn Express on SR-16 at I-95.

The victim, an 83-year-old South Florida woman, was returning to her room just before 9:30 p.m.

Her 79-year-old traveling companion parked their car in the lot behind the hotel; then, as she approached the rear entry to the building, she told detectives that a tall black man appeared; pretending to offer his help with the door.

When the unknown black man was close enough, he reportedly pushed the woman to the ground and told the couple that he had a gun. He demanded anything they had of value, and he snatched the woman’s purse.

After taking the purse, the man ran to a white sport utility vehicle parked nearby; identified as possibly a Ford Explorer. The robber drove away in an unknown direction.

The woman was taken to Flagler Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released.

You can remain anonymous and your tip may help solve this violent crime. If it does, you may be eligible for a cash reward if you call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477. Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Mark Kapelka at 904-209-3987.

