Help Police and City Hall compile evidence of panhandling problem

An important part of the City of St. Augustine’s response to increased panhandling activity in the downtown area is to document that activity, and the city is seeking the assistance of Historic City News readers to build that record.

Whether it is through photographs, reports of incidents, or personal accounts of encounters, any interaction, whether positive or negative, is helpful to the city in building a record that documents the effect panhandlers have on the community.

In enacting new ordinances related to panhandling, the city must demonstrate why such ordinances are needed. That is why a record of the activity is necessary.

Members of the public may submit their documentation in several ways, all possible from the web, and here’s how:

Submit documentation

Fillable form:

Use this online form and submit your record directly from the web. If the information you have includes photographs, you can include them directly in this form.

Print, scan and email

Complete your report form online then print or save and email as an attachment along with any related photographs to PublicInput@CityStAug.com.

Print and mail



Complete your report form online then print or save and mail with copies of related photographs to:

Panhandling Documentation

c/o City Attorney’s Office

City of St. Augustine

P. O. Box 210

St. Augustine, FL 32085-0210

Resourses

For more information on the city’s work on this effort, see the following:

City Manager John Regan’s presentation to the City Commission (11.13.17) regarding panhandling and homelessness. The presentation is available here

The video of Mr. Regan’s presentation and the Commission’s subsequent discussion is available here

Michael Kahn, a well-known attorney with extensive work in First Amendment issues, made a presentation to the City Commission (11.13.17) regarding how the problem might be addressed through the creation of new ordinances. That presentation is available here

Mr, Kahn’s subsequent presentation before the Commission (12.11.17) is available here

In order to address many of the concerns in the community regarding the panhandling problem, the city developed a list of 12 frequently asked questions on the topic which is available here

