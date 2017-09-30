Highway Patrol searching for fugitive driver

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that a manhunt is underway for 34-year-old Gregory Lovon James; who ran from a traffic stop early Friday morning on SR-16.

A trooper pulled James over for excessive speed and was attempting to arrest him around 4:30 a.m. near Four Mile Road when a physical altercation ensued. During the altercation, James struck the Trooper in the face, according to a report received by Historic City News Friday afternoon.

James fled the scene in his 1989 Cadillac El Dorado; later found abandoned near the Howard Johnson motel at SR-16 and CR-208. The vehicle had crashed into a fire hydrant and small sign.

If you know the whereabouts of Gregory Lovon James, you can remain anonymous and earn a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction by calling CrimeStoppers of Northeast Florida at 866-845-8477 or call *FHP (*347 on your cellular phone).

