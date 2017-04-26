Historic City News appoints Patrick as Senior Account Executive

With her overall goal in life to leave things better off than when she first arrived, Catherine Patrick will lead the management of advertising, sponsorships and donations for Historic City News beginning in April 2017.

She has been appointed Senior Account Executive for Historic City Companies, Inc., by Michael Gold, Editor in Chief of the company’s daily news operations.

“Our audience receives access to our core publication and various social media websites completely free of charge,” Gold said. “The cost of producing and publishing those resources is borne entirely by our advertisers and sponsors. Catherine will be an invaluable source of media and public relations expertise for our accounts.”

Catherine is well known in media circles and familiar with the strengths and weaknesses of local publications in terms of their abilities to motivate viewers, listeners, and readers.

She received her undergraduate degree in Public Administration with honors from Flagler College in St Augustine. She continued her education through graduate school, earning her Master of Arts in Administration degree, also with honors, from Barry University in North Miami Beach.

During the Fall 2013-2014 term, Catherine served as an adjunct professor of Public Administration at Flagler College where she instructed students on effectively managing public relations campaigns by predicting outcomes, analyzing results, and implementing effective, efficient communication.

She has participated in graduate level training and took the initiative to participate in professional media organizations that included public information officer training and the Leadership Academy of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. She was active and attended conferences held by the Florida Association of Public Information Officers and the Florida Law Enforcement Public Information Officers Association, as well as the National Information Officers Association.

If you would like to learn more about using Historic City News to reach new customers for your business, and show support for citizen-journalism and an independent free press in St Johns County, contact:

Catherine Patrick

Senior Account Executive

HISTORIC CITY NEWS

Office – 904.567.NEWS

Direct – 904.829.7098

cpatrick@historiccity.com

Comments