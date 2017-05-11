Historic City News offers scholarships for Summer Art students

The next ten St Augustine and St Johns County students, grades 1 thru 6, enrolling in Summer Art School at the St. Augustine Art Association may be eligible for a tuition scholarship of $25.00 according to Historic City News Editor in Chief, Michael Gold.

Four weekly morning sessions, beginning June 5th, for children in grades 1 thru 6 and an afternoon session for ages 12 and up, explore painting, drawing, sculpture and mixed media projects inspired by master artists.

These popular summer classes are taught by certified professional artist-instructors, the camps are held Mondays thru Fridays at 22 Marine Street in historic St. Augustine,” according to St. Augustine Art Association president, Elyse Brady.

Session 1: STAR POWER (June 5 – 9; 9am to noon) – This blast into deep space explores stars, planets and constellations that inspire painted nebula, little aliens and string theory projects.

Session 2: YELLOW SUBMARINE (June 12 – 16; 9am to noon) – When kids dive into this undersea art fantasy imagined by The Beatles, they’ll create neon posters and a watery garden of fishy fabrications.

Session 3: ART OLYMPICS (June 19 – 23; 9am to noon) – Everyone’s a winner in these lively art games that involve team-building creations, mixed media mascot masterpieces and animated athletes.

Session 4: JUNGLE BEAT (June 26 – 30; 9am to noon) – The sights and sounds of the beasts and beauties found in the Amazon come alive with exotic species studies, instruments and animal masks.

Session 5: ART TANK (June 26 – 30; 1 to 4pm) – For ages 12 and up, this creativity incubator will help kids find the “wow” factor for their big art ideas, from painting and ceramics to fashion and photography.

The Summer Art Camp will conclude with a Children’s Art Exhibit on Friday, July 7, during Art Walk. Sponsored by Clark and Alice Alger, the exhibit will feature a whimsical display of works produced by all of the art camp students, along with art activities for the family.

The fee for each weekly camp session is $125, including supplies. Space is limited. To enroll, call (904) 824-2310 or go to www.staaa.org to download the Summer Art Camp Flyer. If your student is one of the next ten in the Grades 1-6 group, ask about the Historic City News scholarship which will reduce your first weekly camp session to $100. Maximum scholarship per student is $25.00 per summer, subject to sponsor approval and prior awards.

Comments