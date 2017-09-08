HistoricCity.com will be online during Hurricane Irma

Whether on a mobile phone or tablet, you can count on Historic City News to be available when you want to check local updates from police, fire and emergency medical personnel throughout the coming storm.

In addition to regular mid-day updates, we will also publish important FLASH notifications and an evening wrap-up after 6:00 p.m.

Safely away from the storm’s path, our computer system is maintained in a top level, secure and guarded data center in Clifton Park, New York. We have redundant facilities with AT&T and Level I Communications inside one of the country’s fastest point-of-presence locations along one of the largest Internet backbone networks.

We encourage you to follow the evacuation routes recommended by Emergency Management Services and stay ahead of the storm, knowing that we will still be here with the important updates you need to stay safe.

