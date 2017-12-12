Hit-and-run driver found and arrested in South Carolina

The 74-year-old Hilton Head Island man who fled the scene of two November crash scenes, James Rex Voorhees is in jail at the Flagler County Detention Facility after being extradited from South Carolina.

Historic City News has since learned that the motorcycle deputy injured in one of those crashes, Bret Wood, has recovered from his injuries and returned to duty.

“Thanks again to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for helping us track Voorhees down and to the Florida Department of Corrections for transporting him to the Green Roof Inn,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Voorhees is facing prosecution on three criminal charges including leaving the scene of an accident with injury, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and driving with a suspended license with knowledge.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments