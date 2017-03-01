Hollingsworth completes continuing education sessions

The National Association of County Collectors, Treasurers and Finance Officers informed local Historic City News reporters that St. Johns County Tax Collector Dennis W. Hollingsworth, CFC, recently completed continuing education courses in policy and management.

The professional training is offered by the Public Policy Administration program at the University of Missouri at St. Louis. These sessions were held on February 24th and 25th in Washington, D.C. during a legislative meeting of the Association.

“The certification program provides the opportunity to learn from nationally-recognized faculty, and to share information with colleagues from across the nation,” said Deborah Balser, Director and Associate Professor of the Public Policy Administration at University of Missouri at St. Louis.

Session topics included transparency in county government, organizational strategies for advocacy, using parliamentary procedures to conduct effective meetings, and a presentation from the U.S. Secret Service on recent trends in counterfeiting.

“By participating in the program, Hollingsworth reflected his desire to keep his county on the cutting edge of public service,” Balser said. “County collectors, treasurers, clerks, and finance officers must constantly upgrade practices in their offices to best serve the needs of the public and to serve the public more effectively.”

Comments