Honors Day ceremony recognizes top Flagler students

April 14, 2017 Community

Flagler College reported to Historic City News the recipients of the highest honors in various major areas of study who were recognized during an Honors Day awards ceremony on Wednesday that was organized by the Student Success Committee and College Relations department.

Thirty students were presented the “Distinguished Major” award by professors who personally taught and knew them.

“The purpose of Honors Day is to celebrate scholarship and creative activities in the academic life of our campus,” College President Dr. William T. Abare, Jr., said. “We assemble here this afternoon to recognize and honor outstanding students who have distinguished themselves at the college through their demanding work, diligence, perseverance and personal sacrifice. I offer each of you my heartiest congratulations.”

From juggling full-time jobs with demanding academic course loads to holding multiple leadership positions and serving others in the community, awardees clearly represented achievement.

Below are the “2017 Distinguished Major” recipients:

Art History Secondary Education – English
Lindsay Fallot Samantha Sharp
Fine Arts English
Adrian Gonzalez Hannah Betz
Graphic Design
Michael Maiocco Philosophy and Religion
Stephanie Austin
Economics
Patrick A. Bissell History
Logan Brennan
Finance
Jack M. Kegelmeyer Public History
Ellen Fogel
Business Administration
Nicholas A. Pappas Spanish
Matheus Cezar Menezes
Accounting
Chloe S. Petito Liberal Arts
Sarah Strohminger Vaccaro
Journalism and Media Production
Natalie Alford Coastal Environmental Science
Madison Skidmore
Media Studies
Chad Collins Political Science
Andrea Hartung
Strategic Communication
Carly Meltzer International Studies
Pedro Romero
Elementary Education
Yasmeen Anis Psychology
Manon Herbinet
Art Education
Taylor Nicholson Sociology
Adria Mankute
Elementary Education – Exceptional Student
Cassandra Kelly Criminology
Annie Narducci
Secondary Education – Social Science
Debra Maffeo Sport Management
Megan Hooks
Elementary Education – Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Dallas McClellan Theatre Arts
Rebecca Woods
